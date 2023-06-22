European Commissioner Nicolas Schmit given tour of Siggiewi feast

European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit was given a tour of the Siggiewi feast by Maltese MEP Alex Agius Saliba, during a short visit to Malta.

In a Facebook post, Agius Saliba wrote, "I couldn't miss the opportunity to show the Commissioner my hometown during the week of its feast", as he posted photos of himself explaining this beloved Maltese tradition.

The Commissioner was also seen touring the two local band clubs.

Agius Saliba and Schmit were also given a tour of the parish church, where they posed for pictures on the rooftop overlooking the village square.

"It's always a pleasure to show off our Maltese culture and traditions," writes Agius Saliba.