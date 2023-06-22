Electricity interconnector memorandum of understanding signed between Malta and Libya

Malta and Libya have signed a memorandum of understanding on a new interconnector for renewable energy between the two countries.

Prime Minister Robert Abela was in Tripoli on Thursday, and signed the MoU together with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

The government said in a statement a number of issues were discussed by the PMs, including energy, security and economic cooperation.

After the signing, Abela said the agreement was a good opportunity for both sides and said he is looking forward for there to be more tangible projects in the energy sector which the people of both countries may enjoy.

"Libya has strong potential to generate renewable energy, and within the context of the will of this country to be a strategic partner of the European Union, this will lead to Malta being ready to serve as a centre for green energy where Europe and Africa can meet," Abela said.

During the MED9 summit held last month, Energy Ministers had spoken about potential collaborations between the European Union and North African countries on renewable energy projects which “would be beneficial to all countries involved.”

The PM also discussed the will for more commercial collaborations between Malta and Libya, which would be strengthened through direct flights between the two countries, and the expansion of Maltese businesses in the North African country.

Always a pleasure to meet @Dabaibahamid. Today's signing of the MoU marks a new chapter in energy collaboration between 🇲🇹 & 🇱🇾. Electricity interconnector will strengthen the energy connection between Europe and North Africa and supports @MaltaGov green transition plan. - RA pic.twitter.com/MqV9lpmjk4 — Robert Abela (@RobertAbela_MT) June 22, 2023

Speaking on migration, Abela thanked the Libyan government for the work it is carrying out to stop boats from leaving the country’s shores, and insisted the model should be adopted by other European countries.

He said Malta will continue working to ensure support for a political agreement and a legal framework which leads to a political process led by Libya, for Libyans, under the auspices of the United Nations.

Robert Abela was accompanied on the state visit by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, and Cabinet Secretary Ryan Spagnol.