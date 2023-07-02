Comino developers set to reduce footprint of bungalow area in new plans

HV Hospitality, the owner of the hotel and bungalow sites in Comino, is set to reduce the area of the proposed bungalow site, this newspaper has learnt.

This means that the footprint of the proposed bungalow site, will mirror that of the existing buildings, if approved by the Planning Authority (PA).

The development comes in the wake of strong opposition from environmental organisations to the company’s plans to redevelop the site of the former Comino Hotel.

HV Hospitality is currently awaiting planning permission to redevelop the shuttered hotel at San Niklaw Bay and bungalows at Santa Marija Bay as a five-star wellness retreat, to be operated by Six Senses.

The initial plans submitted to the PA by HV Hospitality proposed a reduction of 7,154sq.m in the hotel site at San Niklaw Bay. However, this reduction was offset by a larger take-up of 2,032sq.m of land at the bungalow site at Santa Marija Bay, leading to an overall reduction in land use of 5,122 sq.m.

This move drew criticism from NGOs, who were concerned about the increased built area at the bungalow site, despite the overall reduction in footprint.

In a counter-exhibition last April, NGOs had flagged the discrepancies between the developer's ‘sustainable plans’ and the impact the developments would have on Comino, particularly in the serene sanctuary of Santa Marija Bay.

The organizations accused Hili Group of manipulating data to make the project appear less impactful than it really is, especially in Santa Marija Bay.

However, the updated plans are set to show a reduction in footprint of 8,244sq.m, equivalent to approximately 32 tennis courts. The buildings at the bungalow site at Santa Marija Bay will still recede from the foreshore and the bungalows will still be lower in height, but HV Hospitality will not seek compensation for these adjustments with additional land on the site.

When contacted, a spokesperson for HV Hospitality confirmed the change in plans: “We have taken note of the concerns raised by all the stakeholders. Our public exhibition about the project was a genuine listening exercise. We have always aimed to find the best way forward for this unique site, one that considers environmental sustainability and respects the natural beauty of the area. The amendments we will submit next week strike the right balance between the public’s concerns, the site requirements, and the touristic needs envisioned by the concession and the local plans.”

In an interview with MaltaToday last March, Prime Minister Robert Abela had said developers should stick to the hotel’s existing footprint.

He said good sense should prevail and urged the developers to take note of the public outcry.

“Good sense tells you that the sensitivity of the location dictates that the footprint of the project should not be bigger,” Abela told MaltaToday. “This is the message I sent to the Planning Authority and the message I want to send the developers from here.”

The area, which is a Natura 2000 site, will also have invasive and alien species removed and more than 55,000 endemic trees, shrubs and plants will be planted.