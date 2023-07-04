PN MPs appeal to Labour counterparts to vote in favour of public inquiry into Sofia tragedy

The Nationalist Party is appealing to government MPs to support a parliamentary motion, calling for a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

PN MPs Jerome Caruana Cilia and Stanley Zammit made the appeal on Tuesday, 48 hours before parliament discusses the Opposition’s private member’s Bill.

The PN has taken on board calls by Sofia’s mother and friends for a public inquiry into the tragic death. Sofia was buried when a building under construction at the Corradino Industrial Estate collapsed, killing him and injuring several others.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has refused to open a public inquiry, insisting the ongoing magisterial inquiry has all the power to determine what criminal action should be taken and against who, apart from highlighting any other failures that may have led to the death.

Abela has publicly criticised the magistrate for taking so long to conclude the inquiry.

But the PN has been adamant on the need for a public inquiry to establish whether the State failed in its duty to prevent loss of life.

“It cannot be that a tragedy happens and life goes on as if nothing has happened with Robert Abela stamping his feet and refusing to appoint a public inquiry,” Caruana Cilia and Zammit said.

They asked whether Abela was protecting anyone close to the Labour Party through his refusal to hold a public inquiry into Sofia’s death.

“This is an issue that goes beyond political colour. It is unacceptable that Robert Abela and his government continue to be hard-headed because this is only stops action from being taken to prevent similar tragedies,” the PN spokespersons said.