Animal rights NGO calls for more information on government’s Animal Welfare Directorate reform

Animal rights NGO Time for Change has welcomed a reform in the Animal Welfare Directorate, but has expressed its concern about the lack of information provided.

“It is important that the Ministry releases more information to the public to ensure that this process of reform is open and effective, and addresses the concerns raised by various NGOs and activists over the years,” it said.

The NGO stated it is clear that a reform is necessary to alleviate the pressure on and streamline a department that has been faced with various accusations over the years.

“In particular, we hope that focus is put on education of staff. The topic of animal welfare requires specialist knowledge and provision of supplies and resources, that will allow staff to carry out their mandate in a way that protects their safety and the safety of the animals involved,” a statement read.

Last June, the press was invited to a conference announcing the reform, but the details of the reform remain vague, apart from seven ‘pillars’ on which the strategy is based.

The so-called ‘pillars’ are as follows: Access to accreditable Information and systems, High quality infrastructure, Effective human capital, Digital transformation to centralised systems, Clear procedures and strict operational conduct, Governance and regulatory enforcement and Public engagement and online presence.

No explanation of these ‘pillars’ was given during a press conference addressed by animal rights minister and parliamentary secretary Anton Refalo and Alicia Bugeja Said.

During the press conference, journalists were given a four-page bound document containing a title page, a list of the pillars, and a concluding page containing a new animal welfare logo.

“This reform is urgently needed to ensure that we don’t keep facing situations where the animals are suffering, especially when we consistently hear concerning reports about animals allowed to remain with abusive owners and neglectful conditions and stray animals being allowed to roam the streets,” the NGO said.