[WATCH] Moment Jean Paul Sofia’s parents confront Labour MPs in parliament
Watch as Jean Paul Sofia’s parents voice their pain and anger at Labour MPs in parliament
MaltaToday has received footage of the moment Jean Paul Sofia’s parents confronted government MPs in parliament after voting against a public inquiry into their son’s construction site death.
This newspaper is publishing the footage despite parliamentary rules that prohibit this because of an overriding public interest.
Sofia’s parents’ grievances deserve a platform in the face of government intransigence to agree to a public inquiry into the incident and the construction sector as a whole.
