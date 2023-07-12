[WATCH] Moment Jean Paul Sofia’s parents confront Labour MPs in parliament

MaltaToday has received footage of the moment Jean Paul Sofia’s parents confronted government MPs in parliament after voting against a public inquiry into their son’s construction site death.

This newspaper is publishing the footage despite parliamentary rules that prohibit this because of an overriding public interest.

Sofia’s parents’ grievances deserve a platform in the face of government intransigence to agree to a public inquiry into the incident and the construction sector as a whole.

