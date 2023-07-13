Jean Paul Sofia's family to hold Valletta protest on Monday

A protest will be held in front of Parliament on Monday at 8:00pm, calling for justice for the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

Sofia’s mother, Isabelle Bonnici, announced this mass gathering on Facebook page Għal Jean Paul.

On Wednesday, parliament rejected an Opposition motion calling for a Public Inquiry into the death of construction site victim Jean Paul Sofia.

The motion was first tabled in the House by the Opposition last Thursday, but following a heated debate the government put forward an amendment emphasising parliament’s commitment to address the issues surrounding the incident and implementing reforms.

Jean Paul Sofia’s parents confronted government MPs in parliament right after voting.