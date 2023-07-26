Psychologists issue call on mental health issues driving suicide rates

Malta’s body of psychologists has issued a wake-up call for a frank discussion on mental health in the wake of a spate of unprecedented suicide reports.

The Chamber of Psychologists said it was time for Malta to address mental health "in an open and frank manner, without stigma, without shame."

In recent months, Malta has seen a spate of unprecedented suicidal behaviour with the publicised deaths of 24-year-old Mqabba FC goalkeeper Kurt Polidano, and artist Josef Grech, 27.

“The pain and loss that such deaths bring to the immediate family and friends is immeasurable,” the Malta Chamber of Psychologists said. “The absence is deeply felt, the memories linger, and so much remains unsaid. The profound impact that these tragic events have on the collective well-being must be acknowledged.”

The MCP said this wake-up call was for people struggling with mental health issues to reach out. “Speak to friends, family, mental health professionals. Ask for help and never lose hope. Your pain matters. Your life matters. Do not walk this journey alone, and remember it is oftentimes the depression itself which causes you to feel this intense existential loneliness. In reaching out, you will be doing the bravest thing that you have ever done.”

The MCP also called on the community to be mindful of people around them, stop and listen to the pain of others, and to not minimise, normalise, or brush someone off.

An average of two suicide deaths per month occurred in Malta for the past 11 years, according to statistics released in 2022 by the Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Mental Disorders.

The statistics also showed that the age of suicide victims ranged from below 16 years to over 95 years, with the most prevalent age bracket being between 40 and 50 years. 22% of the victims were foreigners and 83% were males.

Persons who are in crisis can approach the Accident and Emergency department at Mater Dei Hospital or Primary Health Department and seek help from Mental Health Service professionals. People passing through difficult moments and contemplating Suicide, as well as survivors of these tragic events, can seek help from available services: Suicide Prevention, Outreach and Therapeutic (SPOT) services by appointment on 2122 8333 (Victim Support Malta), Supportline 179 (FSWS) and 1770 (Richmond Foundation).

Anonymous chats such as kellimni.com, Olli chat or Krizi are also an option. One can contact the family doctor or health centre or by speaking to a person of trust. Public officers can seek the help of the Employee Support Programme (ESP).