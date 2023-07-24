Met Office forecasts 'normal' weather come Wednesday with temperatures falling to 34°C

July’s nine-day heatwave is expected to come to an end on Wednesday, as a maximum temperature of 42°C is being forecast for Tuesday. The first red weather alert for this heat wave was issued on July 18, as temperatures rose close to 40°C.

Meanwhile, the most recent weather models predict that although fine and calm weather will predominate, a severe wind warning will be issued on Wednesday, July 26.

As from Wednesday, cooler weather is being forecast due to a shift in airmass, while the Met Office predicts that the highest air temperature will be between 31°C and 34°C from Wednesday through Sunday.

As a result, the Met Office told MaltaToday that although some of the coming days during this time are predicted to have higher than average temperatures, they will be lower than those experienced in the past days.

July’s heatwave has brought about power outages across the country, and while government has stressed that the power outages are a direct effect of the intense heat, causing underground cables to malfunction, others, including the Nationalist Party, have stated that the power cuts are the result of a demand for electricity which has shot up due to a growing population.

The last few days have been characterised by people sharing their experiences with a lack of power, where some have told MaltaToday that they’ve had sleepless nights as they could not bare to sleep in the heat. Others have said that they resorted to sleeping in their cars and even renting hotel rooms for air conditioning.

Meanwhile, a number of restaurants, as well as residents have resorted to throwing away food that had gone bad due to fridges that could not be turned on.

These experiences have resulted in many urging the government to consider further compensation to address those people worst hit from the heat wave.