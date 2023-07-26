A week later, several localities still being affected by power cuts

Several localities are still being affected by power cuts as temperatures are set to cool for the rest of the week.

Msida, Ħal Kirkop and parts of Naxxar and Birżebbuġa experienced power cuts throughout the night.

Meanwhile, parts of Qormi and Żebbuġ are still without power as of Wednesday morning.

Yesterday, Enemalta officials said that cooler air temperatures will not prevent power outages as the power grid still needs to be stabilised until the remaining faults are repaired.

The temperature is expected to drop to around 34°C on Wednesday after surpassing 40°C for the past week and a record-equalling 42.7°C on Monday.

Since 17 July, Enemalta saw 81 high-voltage cable faults, of which 53 have been repaired, Cardona said.

On Tuesday, electricity demand reached a record 663MW, beating the record set the previous day of 649MW.

After a week of sporadic power cuts, the Chamber of Commerce called for an urgent meeting of national stakeholders in the Malta Council for Social and Economic Development.

The Chamber said it was worried about the current situation precipitated by nationwide power outages that have been experienced continuously over the past days, leaving business and the general public in paralysis.

Indeed, the power outages have affected local milk production, with Malta’s leading provider of fresh milk, Malta Dairy Products, facing difficulties in maintaining usual milk production levels.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company warned the public that there could be a shortage of certain products in the market in the coming days.