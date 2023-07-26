Air Malta faces further flight cancellations at Catania Airport

Several Air Malta flights to and from Catania have been cancelled due to a recent fire in Catania airport.

In a press release, Air Malta informed its passengers about the cancellation of several flights to and from Catania Airport.

The cancellations are scheduled for July 26th, 27th, 28th, 29th, and 31st.

This decision comes as a result of continued aircraft movement limitations imposed on airlines by Catania Airport.

The affected flights are as follows:

On July 26th:

KM642 from Malta to Catania, departing at 22:00hrs.

KM643 from Catania to Malta, departing at 23:25hrs.

On July 27th:

KM644 from Malta to Catania, departing at 13:35hrs.

KM645 from Catania to Malta, departing at 15:00hrs.

On July 28th:

KM644 from Malta to Catania, departing at 13:15hrs.

KM645 from Catania to Malta, departing at 14:40hrs.

On July 29th:

KM644 from Malta to Catania, departing at 15:05hrs.

KM645 from Catania to Malta, departing at 16:30hrs.

On July 31st:

KM644 from Malta to Catania, departing at 15:35hrs.

KM645 from Catania to Malta, departing at 17:00hrs.

Passengers who have been affected by these cancellations are being offered two options to mitigate the inconvenience.

Those who wish to continue their travel with Air Malta can rebook their tickets on another available flight or choose a different date or destination.

For rebooking, they can get in touch with the Air Malta Call Centre on 00356 21662211. The Call Centre operates Monday to Friday from 8am to 8pm and on weekends from 8am to 6pm.

Alternatively, passengers who booked their flights directly through Air Malta and prefer a monetary refund can request one by sending an email to [email protected].

For passengers who made their bookings through a travel agent, Air Malta advises them to contact their travel agency to submit a refund request on their behalf.

The airline apologised for the inconvenience caused, emphasising that the situation is beyond their control.

The cancellations have been necessitated by the limitations imposed on airlines by Catania Airport, after a fire engulfed the airport last week.

