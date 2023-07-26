MCESD meeting to be held Friday at noon

The Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD) will convene for a meeting on Friday 28 July at noon, the Prime Minister said on Wednesday.

During an interview on ONE Radio, the Labour Party’s radio station, the Prime Minister confirmed that the meeting will be held on Friday at noon.

MCESD Chairman David Xuereb told MaltaToday that all social partners in the forum will be participating in the meeting. The agenda will be focused on power cuts, energy, distribution, but also climate change mitigation and adaptation.

“The overall issue goes beyond energy and power cuts,” Xuereb said, explaining that the meeting will also focus on “short-to-medium term solutions” to energy and climate change.

The Prime Minister will also be participating in the meeting.

It was the Chamber of Commerce that, on Tuesday, asked national employers and workers’ associations to set up a meeting with urgency to discuss recent power cuts across Malta and Gozo.

The Chamber said it was worried about the current situation precipitated by nationwide power outages that have been experienced continuously over the past days, leaving business and the general public in paralysis.

On Wednesday, parts of Malta entered their ninth day of power cuts. Enemalta, the national energy provider, registered one new high voltage cable fault in the distribution system on Tuesday night, but other areas were still affected by cable faults.