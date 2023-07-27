ADPD demand resignation of energy minister, independent inquiry into power cuts

ADPD leader Sandra Gauci has called for the resignation of Energy Minister Miriam Dalli and Enemalta’s board, over the recent spate of power cuts.

Gauci also demanded an independent inquiry to establish the shortcomings which led to the outages.

The party also wants a separate investigation by the Auditor General into how the €90 million fund allocated for the improvement of the country’s electricity distribution network is being spent. A formal letter has been sent to the Auditor General.

Gauci was addressing a protest outside the parliament building in Valletta against “corruption, incompetence, and carelessness”.

The protest was called after power outages were experienced over the span of 10 days at a number of localities across the country.

Gauci stated the protest echoes the frustration of citizens who intend to reclaim what is rightfully theirs - "the right to a sustainable energy policy and proper electricity distribution."

She said the ADPD has presented a number of proposals aimed at making Malta’s energy system environmentally friendly.

"We have made concrete proposals in favour of a sustainable energy policy. A policy that ensures a stable energy supply while promoting creativity, sustainability, and social justice," the ADPD chairperson said.

The power cuts have impacted a number of sectors in the country, including milk providers. Malta Dairy Products announced on Tuesday that it was struggling to maintain usual production levels.

Mater Dei Hospital also reported a power cut in the early hours of Tuesday morning, with the health ministry confirming generators failed to kick-in, leaving several wards in the sweltering heat.

Addressing people outside parliament, Gauci expressed gratitude towards Enemalta workers and explained why they, too, are "victims of negligence."

She said the nation is suffocating from the smoke that the "government claimed made Malta the best in Europe, in the world, and in the universe."

Gauci called the Labour Government "incompetent", saying there was no substance behind all “the fluff and buzzwords.”

She also cited cases of nepotism and clientelism, such as the appointment of the President George Vella’s granddaughter as a member of the board of directors of Clearflow Plus Plc – a wholly owned subsidiary of the Water Services Corporation to be used as a financial vehicle to borrow some €25 million from the market for so-called ‘investments’ to be made by the state’s potable water provider.

Gauci added that such examples of nepotism and clientelism have brought the country to its knees and paved the way for the current unprecedented energy crisis.

She recalled how businesses in recent days had to dispose of their food, people faced damages to their appliances, or even lost relatives due to the heat, all because the "electricity distribution failed when it was needed the most."

"The power outage is a symptom of a sick system," she remarked, "a system based on cheap labour, on how many people we can pack on this piece of an island, all to please a few bullies who want to employ them without paying."