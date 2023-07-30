Malta Ranger Unit now officially launched

Malta Ranger Unit (MRU) has been officially launched after the founders recognised the need for a dedicated group to address the gap between reporting environmental crimes and successful prosecution.

The inaugural press conference featured Camilla Appelgren, Chief Patrolling Officer of MRU, and Wilfrid Buttigieg, the organization's Legal Advisor, addressing the public and media representatives.

The organization operates under ten core principles, emphasising empowerment, enforcement, and legislation.

MRU rangers serve as citizen-protectors, documenting and reporting environmental crimes, collecting evidence, and cooperating with the authorities for stronger prosecution.

The MRU actively engages in lobbying efforts to improve and enforce environmental legislation through constructive dialogue with lawmakers.

The press conference shed light on two successful case studies that showcased MRU's effectiveness in combating environmental crimes.

One case involved the illegal dumping of waste and burning of protected flora in Għar Lapsi, while the other centred around the destruction of a Tree Protection Area at Buskett.

Through proper documentation, reporting, and legal actions, MRU ensured a halt to these illegal activities and paved the way for environmental recovery.

Education and collaboration play pivotal roles in MRU's mission.

The organization plans to launch school visits to educate children about environmental preservation. Collaboration with like-minded organisations ensures the efficient sharing of intelligence and prevents duplication of efforts.

The MRU operates with objectivity and maintains a zero-tolerance policy against violence. It aims to increase public awareness about environmental legislation through educational campaigns and legal action.

For more information or to contribute to the MRU's cause, you can visit their website at www.rangers.mt or contact Camilla Appelgren at 79378118 or [email protected].