Daphne Caruana Galizia's mother Rose passes away

Rose Vella, the mother of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has passed away.

Vella was a steadfast advocate for justice on behalf of her daughter and actively supported the quest for 'truth and justice' alongside her husband, in the last few years.

She was also a prominent figure in numerous protests held over the past six years, particularly during the tumultuous political crisis of 2019.

Every 16th day of the month, Rose Vella could be found leading the tribute to her daughter in vigils held in Valletta where the Great Siege monument has been transformed into a makeshift memorial for Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Vella would be present in the courtroom, where her daughter's killers stood charged with the heinous crime. She would follow proceedings silently, mere metres away from the men who took her daughter away.

Rose was married to Michael Vella and they had four children: Daphne, Mandy, Corinne, and Helen.

Caruana Galizia family lawyer Jason Azzopardi, writing on Facebook, described Rose as a strong woman with a "great sense of dignity". "I used to admire her at the vigils and every court sitting. Standing there silent, attentive, with a humble and sincere smile, respectful towards everyone; never a misplaced word," Azzopardi wrote.