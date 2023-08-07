Giglio representing RHIB suppliers as TM comes under fire from PN

Nationalist MP Joe Giglio is legally representing the suppliers of unseaworthy RHIBs bought by Transport Malta, MaltaToday has learnt.

A legal letter sent to Transport Malta, seen by this newspaper, shows the shadow home affairs minister writing on behalf of the supplier.

The Nationalist Party is claiming that RHIBs purchased by Transport Malta for its maritime enforcement officers were still unusable, even after sending them for repairs that cost around €1,200,000. The PN even called for an investigation into the unusable RHIBS earlier in July.

Asked by MaltaToday whether he feels there is a conflict of interest, given his party’s strong stance on the issue, Giglio immediately refuted such claims, insisting he was trying to find a solution to the problem. “As home affairs spokesperson, I am trying to find a solution to the problem. It is not acceptable to have this situation with Santa Marija weekend coming up,” he said.

Giglio said he was approached by the suppliers to try and mediate the issue. “If you are trying to mediate, it does not mean you have a conflict of interest.”

He said the party is informed that he is representing the suppliers and welcomed its stance on the issue.

The same question was put to the party, which brushed off suggestions Giglio could have a potential conflict of interest.

“The party is aware that Dr Giglio is providing legal services to private entities within the sector,” a PN spokesperson said. “The party has been speaking about Transport Malta's obligation to ensure that public funds would be used properly and for an independent investigation into the matter. Dr Giglio is in no way providing services to Transport Malta on this or other matters and thus there is no conflict of interest in this matter.”

The call for tenders for the seacraft was made three times until a supplier was chosen, but MP Ivan Castillo, the PN’s marine transport spokesperson, claimed the boats did not meet standards even after the costly repairs.

Since then, 18 Transport Malta officials have relied on two outdated boats, one of which is damaged. Castillo noted that Transport Mata had disregarded the PN's earlier demand for an internal inquiry.