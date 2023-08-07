Cyberbullying is ‘predominant’ issue children face online

Instances of cyberbullying experienced by children might be more frequent than adults actually think they are, a University of Malta study on child abuse reports.

Cyberbullying was observed to be the “most predominant” issue encountered by Maltese children online by professionals and children interviewed for the survey.

The use of offensive or hurtful language and incidences of exposure to unsuitable content were highlighted as major concerns.

Children underscored the importance of prompt action being taken when abuse is reported but “criticised the use of parental controls for internet access”.

“According to the group of children, most parents were not familiar enough with how to use [parental controls] adequately, [with] the general consensus amongst the group shifting the onus of online safety to the development of good quality relationships with children rather than the manual use of technology to monitor their online usage,” researchers reported.

The study entitled Protecting Our Children - Exploring And Preventing Child Abuse was conducted by researchers from the Faculty for Social Wellbeing of the University of Malta. It consisted of a quantitative survey, focus groups with adults, children and professionals, and analysis of data obtained from agencies that work with children and the courts.

The project was carried out following consultation with the Malta Safeguarding Commission and was supported by Bank of Valletta.

All the child participants in the focus group said they accessed the online world daily and from most locations through the use of a multitude of devices, most frequently a mobile phone.

Professionals interviewed for the study noted how children online “tend to engage in behaviours they would not otherwise perform in the physical world”. This behaviour was prompted by what the professionals described as a “sense of invisibility and anonymity created by the screen”.

“While acknowledging the positive aspects of online opportunities for young people therefore, they expressed concern over the possible shedding of inhibitions and over-exposure that these may be susceptible to,” the study said.