Bernard Grech tells NGOs Gozo needs a plan to safeguard its character

Bernard Grech stressed the importance of “saving” the quality of life for all Maltese during a meeting with the Gozo Forum that brings together several NGOs.

The Nationalist Party leader said Gozo needs “an adequate plan” to safeguard the island’s character.

He said people have to be protected from the harm being done to the environment and the economy.

Grech said several calls by Gozitan NGOs and mayors for a change in direction to prevent rampant development on Gozo have been ignored by the government.

A Nationalist Party statement said that during the meeting, the forum noted the critical state of the environment in Gozo as a result of overdevelopment.

The forum also called for “urgent, robust and tangible” decisions to be taken in relation to planning policies and the current economic model.

The Gozo Forum is made up of several green NGOs, representatives of the commercial and tourism sectors, the Gozo University Group and the Regional Council.

During the meeting, Grech was accompanied by MPs Mario de Marco, Janice Chetcuti, Alex Borg, Stanley Zammit and Jerome Caruana Cilia.