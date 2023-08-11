Former PBS editor will head Centre for the Maltese Language after surprise departure

Norma Saliba, the former head of news at TVM who left in the past weeks in the wake of a fall-out with PBS chairman Mark Sammut, will head the fledgling Centre for the Maltese Language.

The Centre is legally obliged to support the organisation of the Council for the Maltese Language, which is the policymaking body on the strategy for the continued development of the Maltese language and national identity. The Centre for the Maltese Language will promote the dissemination and good use of the Maltese language through collaborations, publications, and new internet and digital applications.

Saliba, with over 25 years’ experience in journalism, will be the Centre’s first CEO. “In her work, Saliba has always judiciously applied the best of the Maltese language in the news, and her efforts were duly recognised with the 2015 IĠM Award for best use of Maltese,” arts minister Owen Bonnici said.

“This Centre will be taking an important step in the safeguarding of the Maltese language in this digital era. It is an investment in our national identity. I wishe Saliba well in this important role,” Bonnici said.

Elusive Maltese spell-checker hindered by high costs, technical complexities

Saliba resigned from head of news at the national TV station in recent weeks, citing a “deceitful character assassination campaign” against her as reason for the decision.

Saliba was appointed three years ago, taking over from Reno Bugeja.

In a pointed Facebook post, Saliba insisted that she never took advantage of her position to “benefit or destroy” anyone. “Despite this, over the past few weeks I ended up being a victim of a deceitful character assassination campaign… silence was my reply but more effort is needed to protect journalists and show more respect to women in top posts.”

Saliba said her resignation was motivated by “personal reasons”.

Saliba had been at the centre of pointed criticism from the Nationalist Party, which accuses TVM of being an offshoot of the Labour Party’s One News. Saliba said that on her watch, PBS won more cases than it lost over complaints of impartiality made with the Broadcasting Authority.

Saliba had been on long leave for the past few weeks as things came to a head between her and PBS executive chairman Mark Sammut.

Other sources close to Cabinet had told MaltaToday that Saliba’s father, veteran sports reporter Mario Saliba, recently wrote a stern letter to all ministers complaining over the way his daughter was being treated by the company management.