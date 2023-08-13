PN to hold Independence Day mass meeting after four years, but not at the Floriana granaries

The Nationalist Party is set to once again host its traditional Independence Day mass gathering, addressed by the PN leader in September, after four years.

Speaking on NET FM, Opposition leader Bernard Grech confirmed that the party will organise a three-day event series, culminating in a traditional mass meeting addressed by himself, at Valletta.

Bernard Grech told Julian Borg about the chosen theme for the Independence Day celebrations, which is "Ħajja aħjar f’pajjiżna" (A Better Life in Our Country).

In the live radio broadcast, Grech said the people deserve an improved quality of life within their own nation, a result achievable through well-planned and transparent politics that provide a clear direction.

He elaborated that no individual should feel disheartened due to poor decisions made by the government.

"I find it difficult to witness more Maltese and Gozitans compelled to leave the country... they express their frustration, indicating that they can no longer tolerate the situation," Grech expressed.

He recalled instances of individuals, even entire families, voicing their intention to relocate on Facebook groups. He characterised this trend as a "systemic issue" leading to a "depletion of these individuals' talents, intelligence, and creativity."

"There exists a necessity for a Nationalist Party that presents the prospect of a better life. The decision to depart, explore, and encounter the world outside is yours to make. Yet, with the improved life I am proposing, my hope is that you will choose to return," Grech stated.

Grech detailed plans for creating this "better life for our nation" by partnering with citizens, investors, and stakeholders. The objective is to establish better wages, improved job prospects, and enhanced opportunities for individuals to foster their creativity and skills.

"This is the distinction between us and Robert Abela, who appears to be bewildered," Grech concluded.

Last year the Nationalist Party did not hold a mass meeting marking Independence Day. In fact, the activities leading up to 20/21 September – when the party celebrates Malta’s 1964 Independence from the United Kingdom – were quite subdued.

The last full mass meeting on the granaries was held in 2018, when PN leader Adrian Delia addressed a crowd visibly reduced from the numbers that the party was used to attracting in the past.

The year after that, only activities outside the PN headquarters were organised. Then in 2020, the country followed lockdown measures to combat COVID-19, although Delia and Bernard Grech held their own mass meetings as they campaigned in the run-up to the leadership election.

In 2021, Grech, as the new leader, organised a meeting on the Granaries but this was limited to small area with attendees having to stay seated and socially distanced.