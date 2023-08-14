Norma Saliba's new post and entity were unknown to Council of the Maltese Language's head

Plans to set up a new body in charge of the administration of the National Council of the Maltese Language were unknown to the council's chairperson, Olvin Vella.

Despite the surprise, Vella told Times of Malta that he welcomed the new entity, which will be chaired by former TVM head of news, Norma Saliba.

The center's opening was unexpectedly revealed on Friday, and its purpose is to promote the dissemination and good use of the Maltese language through collaborations, publications, and new internet and digital applications.

Additionally, the newly created Centre of the Maltese Language will also serve as the National Council of the Maltese Language’s administrator. Olvin Vella stated that he had heard of Saliba’s possible involvement in administrating the council a few weeks prior to her appointment, but did not know that she would chair a new entity.

Saliba recently announced her resignation as head of news at TVM, blaming the move on a "deceitful character assassination campaign" against her.