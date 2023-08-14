NGO files formal objection to proposed Birkirkara hotel development

Environmental NGO Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar has filed a formal objection to the proposed development of a hotel opposite St Helen basilica in Birkirkara.

The NGO said the project will destroy the palazzo’s character, and goes against a number of planning policies which protect such structures.

“[The project] runs counter to a number of SPED and DCD policy. In addition, the proposed monstrous extension in the back garden will create a huge and unacceptable eyesore,” a spokesperson said.

MaltaToday was first to reveal the submission of an application for a four-storey hotel on part of a palazzo's garden overlooking Triq Mike Pulis across the street from the Basilica.

“The project violates the principles of PA Circular 3/20 on Assessing Development Applications in the Setting of Schduled Buildings, ‘to ensure that the visual integrity of scheduled buildings is not impacted’,” the NGO said. “Moreover, this project further destroys the integrity of this palazzo by extensive excavation to transform an old cistern into an indoor swimming pool.”

FAA also said the project will bring more traffic to the village core, as it does not include parking facilities.

“Our heritage cannot be sacrificed to the 'economic viability' of questionable projects, therefore we strongly object to this application,” the NGO said.

