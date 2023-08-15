Gżira residents told Manoel De Vilhena road to be completed by October

Gżira residents have been assured prolonged construction work at Triq Manoel De Vilhena will be completed by October, approximately one year since its commencement.

The Public Works Department said on Tuesday, a day after Gżira residents held a protest, that the project faced a pause because the contractor, J Construction Limited, encountered issues procuring the essential materials.

It said materials have now been procured and construction will resume.

A spokesperson told the Times of Malta the project is anticipated to conclude in the upcoming 10 weeks.

Addressing the protest on Monday, Gżira mayor Conrad Borg Manche said road works have been ongoing for more than 15 months, turning the street into a “desert”.

He said everyone is suffering from the dust, noise and uneven pathways, as the street remains unfinished after more than a year since roadworks began in March 2022.

“Senior citizens find it difficult to stroll along the road, even with the assistance of walking aids. I frequently receive reports of seniors stumbling on the uneven terrain, leading to injuries,” Manche said.