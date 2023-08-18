Bathers urged to avoid Tignè Point beach over the presence of a ‘white material’

The Environmental Health Directorate has urged bathers to avoid the pet-friendly beach at Tignè Point following the presence of a white material at the bay.

“Until further notice bathing is not recommended due to the presence of a white material that may presenting a risk to bathers’ health. The EHOs are investigating to determine the source of contamination. The duration of the contamination cannot be predicted at this stage,” it said.

Signs indicating the area have been fixed in the area. When the quality is restored, the signs will be removed, and another press release will be issued to notify the public that the site is again fit for bathing.

For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8 am and 2:30 pm on telephone number 21337333 or by email on [email protected].