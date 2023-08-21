Approved dwellings up by 9.5% in second quarter of 2023

The number of approved residential building permits and dwellings has increased by 9.5% during the second quarter of the year when compared to the same period last year, NSO figures show.

494 construction permits for a total of 2,453 new homes since the beginning of the year were approved in the second quarter of 2023. The number of construction permits climbed by 12.8% while the number of new homes that were granted increased by 9.5% when compared to the same quarter in 2022.

Apartments (1,740) made up the majority of the newly approved homes during the second quarter of 2023, along with penthouses (386), maisonettes (222), terraced houses (81) and other residential units (24), in that order. Seventy-nine percent of the newly authorised homes were apartments.

St Paul’s Bay saw the highest number of approved new dwellings with 224 permits issued, accounting for 45% of new dwellings for the second quarter of the year. The locality was followed by Mosta (163), Qormi (107), Mellieħa (103) and Imsida (101).