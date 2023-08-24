Teenager sustains grievous injuries after being hit by car

A 15-year-old boy sustained grievous injuries after being hit by a car in Triq is-Salini, Marsaskala, on Wednesday.

The incident happened at around 7:00pm. Preliminary studies show that the teenager was hit by a Citroen C1 driven by a 21-year-old woman who lives in Zurrieq.

The teenager was aided by a medical team and was taken to hospital with an ambulance, where he was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.