menu

Teenager sustains grievous injuries after being hit by car

A 15-year-old suffered from grievous injuries after being hit by a car in Marsaskala

matthew_farrugia
24 August 2023, 8:58am
by Matthew Farrugia

A 15-year-old boy sustained grievous injuries after being hit by a car in Triq is-Salini, Marsaskala, on Wednesday. 

The incident happened at around 7:00pm. Preliminary studies show that the teenager was hit by a Citroen C1 driven by a 21-year-old woman who lives in Zurrieq. 

The teenager was aided by a medical team and was taken to hospital with an ambulance, where he was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.