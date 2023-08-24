Nationalist Party requests Auditor General to investigate €137 million expenditure by Malta Film Commission

The Nationalist Party has formally requested the Auditor General to initiate an investigation into an expenditure of approximately €137 million by the Maltese Film Commission.

According to the PN, these funds were allocated to foreign companies registered outside Malta between September 2018 and August 2023.

On Thursday, members of the Opposition within the Public Accounts Committee, David Agius, Graham Bencini, and Darren Carabott, along with the PN's spokesperson for Arts and Culture, Julie Zahra, presented the party's request in an official capacity.

The party insists that this substantial amount, “funded by taxpayers,” could have been directed towards various sectors to enrich Maltese culture, support local resources, and foster domestic talents.

A significant focal point of the party's appeal to the National Audit Office is to investigate the procedures followed by the Maltese Film Commission when processing and authorising cash rebate disbursements.

The party aims to determine whether these procedures align with the principles of sound governance and fiscal responsibility.

The Maltese Film Commission, a crucial player in advancing the nation's growing film industry and attracting foreign investments, has been embroiled in controversies concerning the allocation of public funds.

Recent headlines about a €46.7 million payment to the film company producing the sequel to the blockbuster Gladiator raised eyebrows.

When asked by MaltaToday, on Wednesday, about potential capping on the total amount given back to production houses, Bartolo stressed that the film industry's vitality isn't solely reliant on high-grossing films.

He noted that in Malta, the industry thrives due to a mix of major hits and smaller-scale projects like television series that collectively contribute to a “thriving cinematic ecosystem”.

"Between them, they create the ecosystem. We can't rely only on big-budget movies. Movies like Gladiator, with a huge budget, don't come every year but they come sometimes." Minister Bartolo said.