Former parliamentary secretary Alex Muscat denies claims of citizenship-for-votes racket

Former parliamentary secretary for citizenship, Alex Muscat has broken silence on allegations surrounding kickbacks in an illegal identity and citizenship scheme, as Muscat claimed that the whistleblower at the centre of the allegations had once threatened to smear him.

Adel Ali Hassan, a former Labor activist is alleging that a number of Maltese citizens of foreign nationality, were not issued with a death certificate upon their demise, but instead were transferred onto other naturalised persons with the intention of having them vote for Labour.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Muscat denied claims that Ali Hassan’s residential permit was revoked after he had refused to assist Muscat’s electoral campaign for 2022. He also wrote that Ali Hassan’s accusations which is included in a court application were also “lies”.