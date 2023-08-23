Identity Malta denies whistleblower allegations on withholding of death certificates

Identity Malta has denied claims made against it in a court application on Tuesday.

"Identity Malta categorically denies that it revoked the residence permit of the person concerned," the agency stated on Wednesday.

Adel Ali Hassan, a former Labor activist claimed knowledge of kickbacks in an illegal identity and citizenship scheme, has come forward to tell a Maltese court of law all he knows about an allegedly criminal ruse.

He said that his residence permit was unexpectedly revoked in October 202, after having refused to assist the then-minister responsible for identity and citizenship, Alex Muscat, in his electoral campaign for 2022.

Reacting to this, the agency explained that the individual themself did not renew the temporary residence permit in question.

Hassan had also alleged that a number of Maltese citizens of foreign nationality were not issued with a death certificate upon their demise, but instead were transferred onto other naturalised persons with the intention of having them vote for Labour.

Rebutting the claim, the agency explained that the Public Registry diligently processes every death notification it receives, and as part of this process, it collects the identity card of the deceased person.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Electoral Commission distanced its operations from those of Identity Malta.

In a short statement, the Commission ensured that it has “no role in issuing the identity card.”