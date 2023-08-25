White Taxi Association raises alarm over escalating aggression towards public transport drivers

The White Taxi Association has expressed deep concern regarding the escalating instances of aggression that drivers within the public transport sector have been subjected to, White Taxi Association CEO Malcolm Ciantar said on Friday.

In a statement on Friday, the association reacted to an incident involving a 64-year-old taxi driver who sustained injuries during a dispute at Ċirkewwa on Tuesday evening.

Ciantar highlighted the absence of a comprehensive geolocation system in all vehicles operating within the sector.

He attributed the perpetrator's elusiveness to this deficiency in the system.

Ciantar unequivocally placed the responsibility for this failure on the Minister in charge of Transportation, asserting that the Minister's failure to implement the law amounted to a breach of his legal obligations.

"This failure rests solely on the shoulders of the Minister responsible for Transport, as it stems from his failure to enact the mandated laws under his jurisdiction. This represents a clear breach of his legal obligations," the CEO said.

Ciantar also acknowledged the ongoing efforts by the police to resolve the case and the full cooperation of the private owners of the affected transportation services. However, he noted that the police's capabilities are constrained.

It's also perplexing to contemplate the situation at the Ċirkewwa passenger terminal, where a staggering 90% of the exterior cameras are non-operational. Is this an acceptable state of affairs? If these cameras are intended to enhance security, their deactivation raises concerns about the level of safety provided to the public," he posed.

Moreover, he questioned the decision of Transport Malta to install cameras on roads that inadequately capture number plates.

Ciantar concluded the statement by expressing gratitude towards the diligent members of the Police Force who are actively engaged in the case and the private operators who are lending their assistance.

The Association issued an appeal to anyone possessing relevant information regarding the case to promptly communicate with the Police.