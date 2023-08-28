Family’s move from Canada to Gozo is a bureaucratic nightmare

Charles Mercieca, a man of both Maltese and Canadian descent, decided he wanted to move to Malta, seeking a new life for his family. Alongside his wife, Pamela, and their young son, he envisioned a fresh start amidst the tranquil landscapes of Gozo.

However, their aspirations took an unforeseen turn, as they became entangled in a bureaucratic nightmare that would put their determination to the ultimate test.

In the pursuit of a better life, Charles Mercieca encountered a series of bewildering obstacles that stemmed from the lack of crucial information given to them by several of Malta’s authorities.

The journey that was meant to mark a new beginning instead became a frustrating odyssey, as authorities repeatedly omitted to provide the necessary permits, certifications, and legal documents required for a smooth transition.

It all started last year when Charles and Pamela felt Canada had become too expensive for them. “I had heard stories about Malta, I actually visited once or twice, and something inside me always told me I’d come back one day.”

“We started off by speaking to the Maltese consulate in Canada to see what we needed for Pamela and the kid, as I was pretty much in the clear given I had a Maltese parent,” he said. The couple decided to swap Saskatchewan, Canada for Gozo’s Għajnsielem, and wanted to enroll their young son at the locality’s primary school, which told them they needed proof of the father’s citizenship.

Their child’s enrolment into Għajnsielem Primary School was seemingly settled as the school administration granted approval. Inquiring about the necessary requirements, they were simply informed that proof of the father’s citizenship would suffice.

An email was sent to Komunitá Malta on 13 March 2023. Their correspondence was redirected to Identity Malta, which, in April 2023, request- ed the father’s birth certificate. The journey then led them to the public registry, where a further twist awaited them – the need to legalize the birth certificate.

Amid the maze of bureaucracy, each step seemed to open a new chapter of complications. As the birth certificate was duly registered, the family returned to Identity Malta, only to discover another hurdle: Charles Mercieca’s absence from the system.

Birth registration accomplished, they went back to Identity Malta in Victoria, where the assurance was granted. A visit to the public registry followed, with an estimated three-week waiting period communicated.

“Identity Malta and Komunita Malta failed to tell me, while I was still enquiring from Canada, that my birth certificate needed to be legalized in Canada before coming over. I didn’t find this out until I went to register my birth at the Public Registry, in April, when I was already here,” Charles said. “It was supposed to be a three-week waiting period to have the Public Registry register my birth.”

As the days edged closer to 11 May, a crucial date that marked a potential new employment opportunity for Charles, the family was faced with another problem.

The opportunity to work slipped through Charles Mercieca’s fingers due to the absence of necessary documentation. It wasn’t until the end of July or early August that the crucial le- galized birth certificate, sent to Canada for processing, finally returned to him. After nearly four weeks had passed, he made a call to the Public Registry and was informed of issues with his certificate.

His frustration apparent, the matter was resolved within an hour. With the corrected certificate in hand, he collected it from the Public Registry and proceeded to Identity Malta, only to discover he wasn’t present in their system.

The realization that it could take up to 15 days to rectify this situation sunk in. This was despite previous assurances from Identity Malta that the presentation of a registered birth certificate would facilitate the same-day issuance of a Maltese ID.

Charles found himself in a precarious situation, as the impending start date of his job loomed. The call to the Public Registry was directly related to this new job, one he risked losing if he couldn’t start by 3 August, just a few days away.

This marked a period of approximately three months during which he remained un- employed while waiting for his documentation to be sorted.

“It’s ridiculous. There was no turning back, and we had to go through all this, it is exhausting,” he said.

Customs and proof of previous employment

When the family arrived in Malta, they brought with them belongings of sentimental value, including heirloom china dishes and cherished personal items such as their son’s clothes and bicycle.

Upon notification that their items had arrived in Malta, they were informed of an 18% VAT charge on the declared value, amounting to around 885 C$, which would be refunded after a year. Additionally, they need- ed to engage a courier and pay fees for the transfer of the items from the shipyard to customs, along with an extra €146.

Engaging a courier opened yet another chapter of complexities. The family found themselves seeking answers and information, which proved elusive. The passage of 15 days carried the threat of a 3% surcharge on the declared amount.

The demand for a deposit left the Mercieca family puzzled. To release their possessions, they were required to prove their prior residency in the country of origin. In response, Pamela submitted her 2022 income tax records from Canada as evidence, noting that any additional proof resided within the very items held by customs.

Further complications arose when customs demanded 12 consecutive pay slips from the last year or a written declaration. The reason behind this request remained unclear to the family.

Pamela’s inquiry into the nature of a written declaration was met with uncertainty, as she lacked the requested pay slips due to a year of unemployment.

With a prospective resident permit application process taking up to six months, their financial strain would likely persist.

The looming deposit requirement casts a shadow on their financial stability. Charles Mercieca’s frustration echoed the sentiment of many entangled in similar bureaucratic mazes.

This week, the family was told they would get their things next week, with the price reduced from 885 C$ to almost half.

But the family still believes they made the good decision to come to Malta, saying they are drawing a clear distinction between the country’s authorities and her people.

“The people have been lovely, always trying to help us,” they said. “Our boy absolutely loves Gozo and would never accept going back to Canada.”

The family said they want to make their story known to the rest of the country.

“Maybe our ordeal will help others looking to make the move to Malta. This is not something anyone should go through, and maybe we can turn the situation a bit for the better,” they said.