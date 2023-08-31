Language council challenges Bonnici’s parachute for Norma Saliba

The Council for the Maltese Language, a state body of language experts responsible for the promotion of the national language, will challenge arts minister Owen Bonnici in a court of law for failing to consult the Council on the appointment of its new CEO.

Former TVM head of news Norma Saliba, the person single-handedly selected by Bonnici, was placed in the position of CEO through a legal notice that set up the Centre for the Maltese Language, falling under the Council. Her appointment came right after Saliba resigned her TVM post over disagreements with Public Broadcasting Services boss Mark Sammut.

But the Council says Bonnici breached the same law’s Article 24 which binds him to make no regulation without having first consulted the Council.

“The minister’s procedure in issuing this legal notice and the appointment of Norma Saliba as its CEO is vitiated and irregular because it goes against the law,” the Council said in a statement. “We are insisting that the minister repeals the legal notice and the CEO’s appointment.”

The Council, which is headed by Olvin Vella, said that after failed attempts to convince the minister of the irregularity employed in Saliba’s appointment, Bonnici insisted he would not repeal the law.

In a judicial protest signed by lawyer Claire Bonello, the Council said it was giving the ministry 10 days to comply with the law, on pain of further judicial proceedings.

Plans to set up a new body in charge of the administration of the National Council of the Maltese Language were unknown to the council’s chairperson, Olvin Vella had said in recent weeks after Saliba was appointed CEO in the wake of her TVM resignation.

Saliba resigned from head of news at the national TV station in recent weeks, citing a “deceitful character assassination campaign” against her as reason for the decision. But she was immediately placed by Owen Bonnici – who as minister is also responsible for public broadcasting – to the new post as head of the fledgling Centre for the Maltese Language.

The Council said in its judicial protest that at no point was it even shown a draft of the legal notice for the set-up of the Centre for Maltese Language.

“Neither did the minister meet the Council’s members to discuss the set-up of the Centre. This came as a fait accompli and as a unilateral imposition from the minister.

“It was only after the publication of the legal notice that Saliba’s name was announced as the Centre’s first CEO, in the press. This appointment was made without a public call for applications that could vet the suitability and qualifications of the selected person, and then without consultation with the Council,” the Council said in its judicial protest.