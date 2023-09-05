EuroPride 2023 venue change due to storm forecast

In a last-minute decision due to stormy weather forecasts, the organisers of EuroPride Valletta 2023 have relocated the event's official opening ceremony from Tritoni Square to the MFCC in Ta' Qali.

The change in venue was announced during a press conference by Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality, Rebecca Buttigieg. EuroPride Valletta 2023 is set to begin this Thursday, September 7th, and run through September 17th.

The decision to move the event comes in response to a storm forecast that could disrupt the initial festivities. Tritoni Square was the originally planned site for the opening ceremony.

Despite the venue change, the opening of EuroPride Valletta 2023 promises to be a spectacular event. The highlight of the evening will be the premiere performance of the official EuroPride Valletta 2023 song, "We Are Pride," featuring artists MattBLK, Destiny, and Owen Luellen, accompanied by DanceLabMT dancers choreographed by Luke Brincat.

The Pride March and show in Gozo, scheduled for Saturday, will proceed as planned, pending favorable weather conditions.

Additionally, the EuroPride Village in Pjazza Tritoni is set to open on Monday, September 11th, offering a platform for various thought-provoking discussions throughout the week.

Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg emphasized the importance of EuroPride as a platform for activism and community engagement, aiming to foster a better understanding of LGBTIQ+ experiences across all facets of life.

Discussions during the event will encompass a wide range of topics, including healthcare, aspects of sexuality, relationships within the LGBTIQ+ community, the role of religion, personal identity, employment, and more. These discussions will be hosted by organisations such as the Chamber of Commerce and the General Workers Union.

In her closing remarks, Parliamentary Secretary Buttigieg encouraged everyone to take part in these discussions, emphasizing that EuroPride serves as a means to educate, inform, and challenge cultural and societal attitudes while combating prejudice. She highlighted the legislative reforms supporting civil rights made over the past decade.

Maria Azzopardi, President of Allied Rainbow Communities, said nothing will stop the LGBTIQ+ community from showcasing its talens during EuroPride 2023. “We are excited to showcase a united front by Malta’s LGBTIQ+ community as we enter into the first days of a historic moment in Malta’s queer history.