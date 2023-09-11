Discussions on temping agencies regulation 'in advanced stages'

Government’s ongoing discussions on regulations regarding temping agencies operating within the country have reached an “advanced stage,” parliamentary secretary for social dialogue Andy Ellul stated.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Robert Abela had stated that government is actively pursuing legislation to regulate temping agencies.

A temping agency is a company that helps organisations find temporary workers. These agencies have recently faced criticism for contributing to the influx of foreign workers in the country, straining the already overpopulated island and its infrastructure.

While addressing an MCESD meeting on Monday, Ellul said that government had a number of meetings with social partners regarding the regulations, while adding that he would be attending another meeting on the matter next Wednesday.

Ellul, while stating that social partners have already expressed their thoughts regarding the regulations, said that these talks are in an advanced stage.