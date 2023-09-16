Identity Malta rebrands as Identità with new logo

As of Saturday, Identity Malta Agency will be referred to as Identità as the agency rebrands with a new logo.

During a conference to commemorate Identity Malta’s transformation and achievements over the past ten years, the agency launched its new brand and presented its goals for the coming years.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri stated that the Agency was set up ten years ago to provide identity management solutions and to safeguard national interest.

He attributed the agency’s “success” to the employees' efforts and the continuous technological investment done over the years.

Camilleri said that in the first seven months of 2023, the agency issued more than 34,000 passports and nearly 13,000 identity cards.

“The services provided by the agency today bear little resemblance to those of a decade ago. Given the ongoing socio-economic development in our nation, Identità must remain adaptable to further enhance its services for the benefit of our society,” the Minister concluded.

Identità CEO Mark Mallia said that this is not just a cosmetic change, but an accumulation of changes, which he said was proven by the two Quality Labels, awarded by the Public Service to the Passport Office and the Identity Cards Unit.

“Whether you are travelling abroad, relocating to Malta, purchasing your new home, getting married or have recently given birth, you will require our services,” Mallia said.

He said that Identità is a regulating entity that does not shy from taking the necessary decisions, even if they are unpopular at times. Mallia emphasised the importance of attuning to the agency’s vision to respond to the needs of an ever-evolving economy and a modern society.

He stated that the agency will continue offering unwavering support to “genuine employers” seeking to hire foreign workers in highly demanded sectors.

“However, those attempting to exploit foreign workers and inundate the system with applications for unnecessary vacancies will find strong resistance.”

Mallia explained that the new logo symbolises authenticity, security, and innovation.

“The use of the Maltese language is a tribute to the island’s rich cultural heritage which has shaped Malta’s identity over the centuries. The watchtower fearlessly protecting the Maltese shores represents Identità’s commitment towards safeguarding citizens’ identity from document fraud and identity theft.”

Mallia emphasised that the user of cutting-edge technology makes it extremely difficult to forge or temper with an official document, and said that the biometric fingerprint captures all elements of the logo.

Apart from being an important security feature, the biometric fingerprint portrays Identità’s digital drive in making more of its services available online.

Mallia and the non-Executive Chairman Mario Galea said that over the past decade, the Agency achieved notable milestones including; the 2014 ID card mass roll-out, the new Maltese ePassport, and eID card, the digitalisation process of several services, the introduction of the X marker on official documents, and the legal amendments concerning surnames and the use of Maltese diacritics when registering a name.

They remarked how the agency continued to offer its services uninterruptedly during the pandemic.

"The transition from Identity Malta to Identità reflects a dynamic change in our organisation’s culture, values, and operating model. We are committed to being transparent, innovative and customer-centric, offering a quality service without compromising on security," Mallia concluded.