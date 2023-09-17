Sole Maltese singing group twice interrupted mid-performance at EuroPride concert

The only singers performing in Maltese, "The Travellers," were twice abruptly halted mid-song during the EuroPride concert on Saturday, leaving fans to complete the performance for them.

"We are deeply disappointed that yesterday we were abruptly halted in the middle of a song and had to conclude our performance earlier than anticipated," the band wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

The band was first interrupted during their song 'Ersaq fil-Qrib," forcing the band to champion themselves into clapping the rest of the song.

Dismissing the incident, the band continued to perform. Just a few seconds into ABBA's "Lay All Your Love on Me," both the music and singer Chris Gatt's microphone were abruptly turned off again.

Audience members, disappointed, expressed their disapproval with boos for a few moments before taking over Gatt's chorus and completing it for him.

Visibly upset, the band exited the stage while "filler music" played on until the next performer took the stage.

"The Maltese artists should be treated on par with their foreign counterparts, and we sincerely hope that the incident from yesterday won't be repeated for any other local artist," the band added.

"The Travellers" were the only performers during Saturday's event who presented Maltese songs to a diverse audience.

Foreign attendees who were not familiar with the group's hits, such as "Xemx u Xita," "Ersaq fil-Qrib," and their newest hit 'Inżul u Tlajja' quickly found themselves humming along to the rhythm and swaying to the catchy tunes, even if they didn't understand the lyrics.

Setting aside their disappointment, the band extended their wishes for a happy europride to everyone, emphasising that treating everyone equally in today's society is a top priority.