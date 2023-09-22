Identità skirts around questions on rebranding video’s lack of diversity

Government agency Identità has refused to apologise for the lack of diversity in a video announcing its rebranding.

Replying to questions by this newspaper, Identità said it embraces “diversity inclusivity and has championed several reforms over the past 10 years.”

“Identità would like to clarify that it had no intention of censoring any member of society,” a spokesperson said.

On Monday, a rebranding video by Identità, the government agency formerly known as Identity Malta responsible for issuing residence permits, ID cards and managing the public registry irked many for the complete lack of diversity in the video’s actors.

Questions on what the agency’s involvement was in the video’s production, and whether Identity Malta CEO Mark Mallia felt the lack of diversity was right, were left unanswered.

“Moreover, Identità remains at the forefront in the fight against workers’ exploitation, working closely with the relevant authorities to break possible chains of human trafficking. Identità reiterates its commitment to building a more inclusive society,” the spokesperson said.

Despite the criticism over the lack of diversity, the video has not been removed from the Identità Facebook page.

