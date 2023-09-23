'160 cases do not translate into 40,000 votes' - Falzon denies benefits fraud was linked to votes

Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon rubbished claims that the social benefits fraud was a vote-buying exercise by the Labour Party, saying that 160 cases do not translate into 40,000 votes.

During an interview on Andrew Azzopardi on RTK103 on Saturday morning, Falzon – who is responsible for the administration of social benefits, said that he does not feel he should shoulder any political responsibility on the matter.

Former Labour MP Silvio Grixti is implicated in an extensive scheme spanning several years, involving the fraudulent acquisition of monthly disability benefits by hundreds of individuals who were not legitimately entitled to them.

He allegedly provided false medical documentation to assist people, often residing in strongholds of the Labour Party like Żabbar, Żejtun, and Paola, in fraudulently obtaining social benefits (averaging around €450 monthly) meant for severe disabilities they did not actually suffer from.

The MP had resigned from parliament after being interrogated by police over the matter in December 2021.

He said that once the Prime Minister got informed of the alleged cases, he took immediate action.

Falzon said that the Department of Social Security terminates an average of 1,100 non-contributory benefits each year.

“The business intelligence [Benefits Compliance Unit] scrutinises every application and on average, half of the non-contributory ones are rejected,” Falzon said.

He said that since 2012, it was calculated that over €4 million were saved from the termination of social benefits and the repayment of them.

In May, the minister had declared that the public purse saved €10 million in social benefits between 2021 and 2022 following a crackdown on abuse.

Soon after the abuse came to light earlier in September, Falzon’s Ministry stated that €2.1 million in undeserved payments are to be recouped.

Falzon added that most cases are identified early on – due to missing documentation, but admitted that some are flagged after payments would have been made. He explained that in the latter cases, repayment agreements are made.

“Around 160 cases [in the past years] were flagged for having an ingenuine medical certificate,” Falzon said.

He explained that the board that examines the applicants is made up of 21 doctors, and that their decision is not appealable.

The minister rubbished the allegations that it was a vote buying exercise, saying 160+ such cases are insignificant in comparison to the 40,000-vote gap between the Labour Party and PN in the 2022 general election.

“It wasn’t vote buying and if it was I certainly did not capitalise on it, as only one case came from my tenth district. Of course, this was wrong and should never have happened,” Falzon said.

Asked whether the Prime Minister was aware of the incidents two years ago, Falzon said that he can’t answer on his behalf, but when asked if he knew – he admitted that he was “instantly” made aware of them when they were flagged.

Challenged on the timing of the setting up of the independent board to assess the disability scheme setup once the abuse was highlighted in the media, Falzon insisted that action was taken immediately to investigate the cases.

Asked about whether he, as a minister overseeing the social benefits, should shoulder his political responsibility, Falzon offered a particular analogy.

“Silvio Grixti shouldered his responsibility […] We are both Christians, so if one us killed somebody, should the Pope resign?”

Falzon assured those that are eligible for such benefits, that their payments will not be stopped.

Asked whether he intends to contest the next general election, Falzon affirmed that he plans to do so.

PN: 'Fraud and theft are business as usual for Abela's government'

In reaction, the Nationalist Party said that not only was Falzon not fired by Robert Abela, but he came out saying that this is, "business as usual," because there were not many people from his district who took thousands of euros in a deceptive and dishonest way from the people's taxes.

"It is astonishing that no Minister has assumed political responsibility," PN's Social Policy Spokesperson, David Agius said.

"For Robert Abela, theft from people's taxes is business as usual. For his Ministers, these are everyday practices."

READ MORE: Benefit fraud cases concentrated in Tarxien, Żejtun and Birżebbuġa