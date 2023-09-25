Repubblika questions police inaction on disability benefits scandal

Rule-of-law NGO Repubblika has hit out against the police commissioner, Angelo Gafà, for failing to charge the masterminds and enablers of a racket allowing people to claim severe disability benefits fraudulently.

Repubblika president Robert Aquilina, speaking at a press conference on Monday, pointed out that it’s been over 20 days since the police caught wind of the benefits fraud racket.

“Gafà quietly charged some of the small fry involved in this criminal racket, but has charged absolutely no one among the masterminds and enablers,” he said.

Ex-Labour MP Silvio Grixti was implicated with providing false medical documents to help people fraudulently claim social benefits for severe disabilities. However, he has not been charged.

Many of the claimants, according to the Times of Malta, also said they were referred to Grixti by other members of the Labour Party, with the racket taking on a life of its own inside party circles.

“The public found this out three weeks ago,” Aquilina said. “But Angelo Gafà has known about this for a much longer time. Gafà knew and covered up for the ‘big fish’, that is, the Labour Party politicians and those close to them.”

Aquilina accused Gafà of being an obstacle to justice and creating a sense of unrestrained impunity. “We know there is a mountain of evidence that the police commissioner, together with the attorney general, can use to charge those who created, operated and exploited this criminal racket.”

“They could have charged the big fish, but they decided to cover up for him instead.”

Aquilina also said that, if Gafà is not ready to change this behaviour, he should resign as commissioner and make room for someone who can serve justice.