Corpse found in sea near Delimara

The body was recovered earlier on Wednesday • An autopsy is set to shed light on the cause of death

nicole_meilak
27 September 2023, 2:46pm
by Nicole Meilak
An AFM helicopter was called to the scene to help recover the body (Photo: Malta Police Force)
A dead body was found off the coast of Delimara on Wednesday, prompting an investigation by police and a magisterial inquiry.

In a statement, the police said it was informed of the body at 10:45am, at which point they called on the Armed Forces of Malta to help recover the body by helicopter.

Initial investigations suggest that the victim is a woman and that she was wearing sports clothes. However, the body is yet to be identified.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has appointed an inquiry into the case. Meanwhile, an autopsy is set to be conducted on the body to establish the cause of death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

