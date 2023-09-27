Corpse found in sea near Delimara

A dead body was found off the coast of Delimara on Wednesday, prompting an investigation by police and a magisterial inquiry.

In a statement, the police said it was informed of the body at 10:45am, at which point they called on the Armed Forces of Malta to help recover the body by helicopter.

Initial investigations suggest that the victim is a woman and that she was wearing sports clothes. However, the body is yet to be identified.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has appointed an inquiry into the case. Meanwhile, an autopsy is set to be conducted on the body to establish the cause of death.

Police investigations are ongoing.