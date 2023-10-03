Y-plate drivers protest Transport Malta regulations

A number of Y-plate drivers and operators have banded together to protest Transport Malta’s regulations on the industry, as drivers have expressed their frustration towards the authority’s recent crackdown on industry workers.

The protest, organised by independent Y-plate owners focused on TM's as well as ride-hailing platforms’ indifference to drivers’ needs. The Light Passenger Operators Association (LPOA) is not involved in this protest.

Over the past weeks, TM has been requesting operators within the industry to provide an exhaustive list of all the persons who are employed with the operators, as well as the necessary permits indicating that they own a commercial garage.

Apart from that, they are also now required to send the authority the documentation that shows that each driver has a driver’s tag, among other requirements.

The enforcement follows a series of articles by MaltaToday which shed light on the fact that Y-plate owners had been parking their vehicles illegally in public spaces, after years of lax enforcement lead to hundreds of drivers obtaining these vehicles without the necessary garages.

In fact, drivers who had spoken to this newspaper confirmed that TM had never conducted checks to confirm that they had access to garages for their vehicles.

Light Passenger Operators Association statement

In a statement, LPOA, which is the official association which represents the lobby, stated that it encouraged members not to attend the protest.

"We shall continue to advocate in favour of discussions with all authorities concerned so that together with all stakeholders we will strive to work upon the progress that has been accomplished in the previous months," LPOA said.

The association stated that it recognises the efforts made by authorities in order to ensure the sustainability of the sector for operators and customers.

LPOA reiterated that the protest, "will further create unnecessary tensions at this stage."