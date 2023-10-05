OHSA, Social Care Standards Authority, and SVDP get new chiefs

Former St. Vincent De Paul chief Josianne Cutajar has been named as the new CEO of the Occupational Health and Safety Organisation (OHSA), succeeding Mark Gauci.

This government agency is responsible for ensuring the physical, psychological, and social well-being of all workers in various workplaces.

The government, in an official statement, said that Cutajar brings with her extensive experience in the health management sector and elderly care. She had been serving as the CEO of St Vincent De Paul for the past decade.

In her stead, Jorgen Souness has been appointed as the new CEO of St. Vincent De Paul.

Souness, a nurse who achieved the rank of charge nurse and held the position of Director of Quality Assurance at the Health Ministry, specifically within secondary care services, has played a vital role as the coordinator responsible for overseeing the national-level COVID-19 vaccination program.

Throughout his administrative role at Mater Dei Hospital and, more recently, in planning the Paola Hub, Souness also was involved in developing the concept of patient-centred care.

Meanwhile, the government also announced that George Fenech has been appointed as the Acting CEO of the Social Care Standards Authority.

Fenech, a nurse with thirty-nine years of experience, has held key roles in hospital consumables procurement and logistics management.

He played a significant part in the transition of San Luqa Hospital to Mater Dei Hospital, as well as in the establishment and management of the COVID-19 Swabbing Hubs at Mater Dei Hospital and Naxxar.

His most recent role was as Senior Nursing Manager at Mater Dei Hospital