ERA unable to mitigate horrid smell coming from Iklin asphalt plant plaguing hundreds of residents

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) cannot address horrid smells coming from an Iklin asphalt plant that residents have been complaining about for years, as the authority noted that its own tests resulted in low benzene levels around the area.

On Sunday, MaltaToday had reported that officials from ERA and the Environmental Health Directorate are, “waiting for their overtime” to be approved in order to investigate reports of toxic fumes coming from an Iklin asphalt plant that residents have been complaining about for years.

The stench of the fumes has also frustrated social policy minister Michael Falzon, an Iklin resident himself. Emails seen by MaltaToday between Falzon and ERA’s acting CEO, Kevin Mercieca show that in May 2022, Falzon lambasted the lack of action regarding the plant’s fumes.

Other residents have joined a Facebook group, where they would frequently report smelling the plant’s fumes even outside of Iklin in Għargħur and Naxxar. The smell can sometimes even be noticed from MaltaToday’s offices in San Ġwann.

ERA unable to mitigate smells

Speaking to MaltaToday on Sunday, ERA stated that its officers have no overtime issues, and that it, “investigates every report it receives, including the ones related to the indicated plant.”

ERA stated that asphalt plants are not covered by environmental legislation, and that the Iklin plant, “has mitigation measures in place to reduce its emissions.” This however, does not mean that the insufferable smells will cease, ERA stated.

“ERA is informed that the Environmental Health Directorate is looking into these odours from a health perspective,” an ERA public relations officer told this newspaper.

Residents cannot bear stench in their own homes

In the past few days, who set up their own Facebook group have continued to experience the insufferable smell in their homes, even with their windows closed.

Speaking to this newspaper, one resident said that himself and his neighbours have been seriously affected by the fumes infiltrating their homes. One resident told MaltaToday that despite never having respiratory problems such as asthma, he recently had to purchase an inhaler as the toxic fumes make their way into his house.

The problem is exacerbated, he explained, during instances of high humidity and Sourtherly Wind. “If I go into my living room when this happens, it would be like I’m standing in the middle of exhaust smoke.”

He also detailed how residents have been reporting this issue to ERA for over two and a half years to no avail, having first been told that there are no legal obligations for such plants to filer the air emissions. MaltaToday had written about the lack of environmental regulations that cover asphalt plants in 2019.

In emails seen by this newspaper, ERA had informed a complaining resident that the authority had received numerous reports regarding the plant.

Here it was explained that the authority had already spoken with the Iklin local council and informed them that, “no analyser that can smell what humans smell exists. Therefore, from experience we know that air monitoring offers no solution.”

The email, sent by ERA CEO Kevin Mercieca in May 2022, continues to state that the authority will do its utmost to strengthen enforcement in environmental matters.

“No peace of mind” - Michael Falzon

Among the many residents affected by the fumes of the asphalt plant is minister for social policy Michael Falzon, who also expressed his frustration in at least two emails.

In one email which was copied to health minister Chris Fearne and environment minister Miriam Dalli, Falzon said that he can confirm “one million percent” that the stench around the plant is insufferable.

In a later email, Falzon seemed to take issue with ERA’s response to residents’ complaints. “I’m going to be clear and frank with you,” he wrote to Mercieca.

“The smell is so insufferable that you can smell it with a blocked nose,” he wrote. Falzon slammed Mercieca as he said that the fact that ERA doesn’t want to monitor the air quality grants him, “no peace of mind.”

“We’ve been waiting some form of action for too long and this has never arrived. Whether or not there’s any will for action to be taken is another issue,” he lividly concluded.

Meanwhile this newspaper, posing as a concerned resident, phoned the Environmental Health Directorate to inquire about its actions in the area. Here, MaltaToday was told that inspections near the plant are to be held, and that it’s only a matter of “overtime approval.”

Official questions sent to ERA and the Environmental Health Directorate have been left unanswered.