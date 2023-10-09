Draft regulations for pet sitters, dog breeders issued for consultation

The government has launched a White Paper about the regulation of pet sitting, grooming, boarding and breeding.

The White Paper was launched on Monday morning by Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo and Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said.

This proposed legislation is mainly divided into four sections: pet grooming, pet boarding establishments and other accommodation regarding pet sitting for cats and dogs, dog breeding, and the licensing of kennel clubs and pure breed breeders regulations.

Bugeja Said stated proposals come after rigorous consultation with a number of stakeholders, including the Chamber of SMEs, dog breeder and kennel clubs.

The parliamentary secretary said the proposals are “monumental”, playing down the two-year delay in issuing the proposals.

Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina had made recommendations calling for regulation of the industry back in 2021.

This recommendation urged the establishment of a comprehensive regulatory framework for pet sitting, grooming, and training services.

“It was part of the process that comes with extensive consultations,” she told journalists.

This summer, two heartbreaking incidents drew attention to the issue.

Ruby, a black female Staffie, and Kim, a three-year-old German Shepherd, were entrusted to Doggy Day Care Gozo while their owners were abroad. Ruby's owners, Emily Biesmans and Amir Chalaby, were left in the dark about her disappearance until it was too late.

Kim's tragic fate was even more harrowing—it was found dead from dehydration at the edge of Għarb cliffs, just two days after being reported missing by his owners, Edward and Diane Axisa.

The heart-wrenching incidents have raised concerns about the unregulated pet-sitting industry in Gozo.

Last year, the MSPCA reported at least five cases of dogs being seriously injured or dying while in the care of pet sitters, prompting calls for much-needed legislation and proper enforcement.

This consultation process is open for four weeks during which time the general public can provide its feedback to the Ministry. The consultation will close on Monday 6th November at noon. Individuals and organisations may send in their written feedback to the e-mail address: [email protected].