Vigil in memory of Daphne Caruana Galizia echoes calls for justice six years later

A vigil in memory of Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was assassinated in 2017 in a mafia-style car bomb, was held on Monday evening, marking the sixth anniversary of her murder.

The event saw a series of impassioned speeches reflecting on Daphne's legacy, calls for justice, and the need to protect freedom of the press in Malta.

Alessandra Dee Crespo, vice-president of Repubblika, began the vigil by paying tribute to Daphne's mother, Rose, who passed away earlier this year. She pledged to continue the fight for justice. "No matter how long it takes, and no matter what happens, we will continue walking this long road with you."

Robert Aquilina, president of Repubblika, denounced the smear campaigns against Daphne Caruana Galizia, and against his organisation in the six years since her death.

He also criticised the police commissioner and the PBS chairman, after he was called in for questioning at the Ħamrun police station over a press conference held by Repubblika in the foyer of the PBS studios.

“Police stations and courtrooms don’t scare us. We enter and leave them with our head held high,” he said.

Aquilina also expressed his determination to continue their fight for justice. “We will soon taste justice. Stay strong and stay determined.”

Clemence Dujardin, from Occupy Justice, noted that in the six years since Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, 10-year-old girls have grown into 16-year-olds with a right to vote.

“What can we offer them? A government riddled with corruption scandals and a lack of accountability,” she said.

Dujardin said that Daphne’s memory should be honoured by transforming the educational system and creating a society where people are free to speak their truth.

Alessandro de Lisi, curator general of Fondazione Falzone, declared that the mafia is “a mountain of shit”, with cheers from the crowd. He also criticised the government for failing to enact anti-mafia laws.

"None of you voted for corruption. You need to take back your country. We win, the mafia loses," he said.

Jonathan Ferris, who was illegally dismissed from the FIAU, shared his personal connection to Daphne. He recounted her unwavering support during difficult times and emphasised the importance of perseverance in the fight for justice.

“The road is hard and long. But if you remember anything from this speech, remember this. There’s no one above God.”

Karolina Farska, an activist from Slovakia, spoke of her experiences organising anti-corruption protests and the importance of politicians serving the people with honor and accountability. She encouraged citizens to continue calling for justice.

Ethan Mifsud, an 11-year-old boy, addressed Daphne's sons, commending their mother's courage and integrity. “Without you knowing me, Daphne taught me a lot. She taught me integrity,” he said.

He went on to compare Daphne Caruana Galizia to Isabel Bonnici, the mother of Jean Paul Sofia. “Jean Paul’s mum showed the same courage your mother showed.”

Chiara di Gaetano, from Italian NGO Libera, emphasised the need for collective solidarity and structural reforms to combat organized crime.

“Let’s trust our ability to put aside our differences to work together, build bridges, stand in solidarity with the most vulnerable.”

Tom Gibson, from the Committee to Protect Journalists, highlighted the persistent call for justice and media freedom in Malta. He questioned the authorities' response to a damning condemnation by a public inquiry regarding the circumstances leading to Daphne's death.

“Am I dreaming? Why am I in Malta saying the same thing over and over again. The public inquiry found that the Maltese authorities had to shoulder responsibility for the circumstances that led to Daphne’s death. How and why cann’t the authorities take such a damning condemnation as seriously as possible?”

Christoph Schwaiger, a journalist studying in the Netherlands, focused on the public’s power to effect change. He encouraged individuals to use their voices and hearts to bring about justice and accountability.

“You’re scared? Good. You’re worried? That’s also good. It means you’re thinking with your head and your heart. And we need people like you.”