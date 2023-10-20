Malta to host national security advisors for Ukraine peace talks

Malta will host the next round of talks on the Peace Formula Initiative, upon the request of Ukraine’s president Zelensky.

High-level government advisors on foreign policy and national security will meet in Malta on 28 and 29 October for peace talks regarding the war in Ukraine.

Foreign affairs minister Ian Borg said that this is the most concrete support that Malta can provide to keep the war in Ukraine high on the international agenda.

“Malta supports the Ukrainian cause by taking a principled position at various multilateral fora and also by providing humanitarian aid and assistance,” he said.

This is the third event of this type, with talks already having taken place in Copenhagen and Jeddah this year.

In a statement, the ministry said that it will continue to conduct diplomatic outreach in support of Ukraine’s peace efforts, while trying to secure broad international support for Zelensky’s Peace Formula, which was presented to the G20 in November 2022.