Retired judge Antonio Mizzi to lead Protection of Embryos Authority
Retired Judge Antonio Mizzi will be replacing the late Judge Philip Sciberras as the chairperson of the Authority for the Protection of Embryos
Retired Judge Antonio Mizzi has been appointed chairperson of the Authority for the Protection of Embryos.
Mizzi will be replacing the late Judge Philip Sciberras, who died in October following a long battle with a terminal illness.
Health Minister Chris Fearne joined the authority in congratulating Mizzi.
Fearne also stressed the importance of the authority’s role of helping hundreds build their family.