ADPD call for Iklin tarmac plant to close down

Residents close to Iklin’s tarmac plant are having their health ignored, ADPD said on Saturday.

“Our institutions have to be proactive. Passing the buck and providing silly excuses is not acceptable,” ADPD chairperson Sandra Gauci said.

Two weeks ago MaltaToday reported that the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) cannot address horrid smells coming from the Iklin asphalt plant that residents have been complaining about for years, as the authority noted that its own tests resulted in low benzene levels around the area.

The newspaper reported that officials from ERA and the Environmental Health Directorate are, “waiting for their overtime” to be approved in order to investigate reports of toxic fumes coming from an Iklin asphalt plant that residents have been complaining about for years.

Speaking to MaltaToday, ERA stated that asphalt plants are not covered by environmental legislation and that the Iklin plant, “has mitigation measures in place to reduce its emissions.” This, however, does not mean that the insufferable smells will cease, ERA stated.

Addressing a news conference in the vicinity of the plant, Gauci insisted that Bitmac’s operations had to be halted at once and re-evaluated once all necessary studies are undertaken to mitigate the harm.

A year ago the Green Party made the same demands, calling Bitmac Ltd to stop operating unless improvements are made and called on ERA to demand immediate installation of air quality filters.

Gauci said the polluter has the duty to take every necessary precaution to mitigate plant emissions and pollution.

The commercial entity had the responsibility to minimise inconveniences and the owners of Bitmac are obliged to provide proof that their industrial activity is not endangering residents’ health.

Gauci also pointed out that one of Bitmac’s owners was a canvasser of a former minister from the eighth district, and this is a reason for concern.

ADPD Birkirkara candidate Mark Zerafa, said the residents of San Ġwann, Iklin and the neighbouring towns of Birkirkara and Lija have been suffering for years.

“The dispersion of various types of industrially produced dust due to the open storage of construction aggregate material is having a negative impact on air quality and the quality of life,” Zerafa said.

The candidate said ERA has dodged responsibility when claiming it has no regulatory remit in regulating such industrial plants.

Samuel Vella, from ADPD’s youth wing, and a resident close to the plant, said the fact that it was being allowed to operate was proof that the government did not care about the people’s health.

“It has failed in its obligation to protect its citizens through the state’s own institutions," he said, accusing the opposition of also remaining silent on the matter.