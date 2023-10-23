Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of ex-girlfriend at start of trial

Miloud Elforjani has pleaded guilty to the 2020 attempted murder of his former partner, on the morning that his trial was about to begin.

The 40-year-old Libyan had stabbed his Maltese girlfriend multiple times in the belly in November 2020 after she told him that she was pregnant with another man’s child and wanted to end their relationship. Medical staff at Mater Dei Hospital succeeded in saving the woman’s life. He was also facing charges relating to carrying a knife in public, sending the woman threats and stalking her, as well as breaching bail conditions dating back to 2019.

Elforjani’s criminal trial was due to begin this morning in front of Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera. But before the trial could officially begin, defence lawyer Roberto Montalto informed the court that the defendant wished to change his plea and admit guilt.

The judge is expected to sentence Elforjani later on Monday.

Lawyer Abigail Caruana from the Office of the Attorney General prosecuted. Police Inspectors Audrey Micallef and Ryan Vella investigated the case.