Normal operations reinstated after light aircraft incident on MIA main runway

No injuries reported in light aircraft incident on MIA’s main runway

matthew_vella
28 October 2023, 1:10pm
by Matthew Vella

An incident involving a light aircraft occurred today at 12:19pm on the main runway.

Malta International Airport’s rescue and fire-fighting services team were deployed on site within minutes. No injuries have been reported.

“Malta International Airport would like to confirm that the main runway is currently closed and that a number of flights are impacted. Live flight updates are available on www.maltairport.com,” a spokesperson for MIA said.

Normal operations were reinstated soon after.

Matthew Vella, a freelance journalist at MaltaToday, was formerly executive editor at Malt...
