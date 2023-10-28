Normal operations reinstated after light aircraft incident on MIA main runway

An incident involving a light aircraft occurred today at 12:19pm on the main runway.

Malta International Airport’s rescue and fire-fighting services team were deployed on site within minutes. No injuries have been reported.

“Malta International Airport would like to confirm that the main runway is currently closed and that a number of flights are impacted. Live flight updates are available on www.maltairport.com,” a spokesperson for MIA said.

Normal operations were reinstated soon after.